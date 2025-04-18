Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176,400 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises 3.9% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,209,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,942,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $50,625,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after buying an additional 213,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $72.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

