Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 14% – Time to Sell?

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) was down 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.66 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.65). Approximately 412,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,280% from the average daily volume of 29,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($3.08).
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £285.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.
