Farringdon Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in CRH by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.