Farringdon Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 780 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after acquiring an additional 88,487 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.56.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $585.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $592.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.