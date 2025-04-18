Farringdon Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,633 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. Boston Partners grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,055,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,152,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after buying an additional 893,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,185,000 after acquiring an additional 495,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Metals

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.