Farringdon Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,113 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 350,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

