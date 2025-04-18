Farringdon Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,337 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $106.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Popular

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.