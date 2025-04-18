Farringdon Capital Ltd. Makes New $532,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $152.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

