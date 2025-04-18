Farringdon Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $318.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $248.00 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.43.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

