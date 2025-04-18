Farringdon Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,437,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 30.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 27.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 33.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

