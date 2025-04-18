Farringdon Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,145 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,400,688,000 after buying an additional 177,808 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,033,000 after purchasing an additional 257,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Allegion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 105,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.43. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

