Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes $380,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 194.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

