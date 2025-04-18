Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes $473,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,979,000 after acquiring an additional 80,923 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,548,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,110,000 after buying an additional 315,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

