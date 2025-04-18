Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,371,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $439.76 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $509.13. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.51.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

