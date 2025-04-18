Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,531,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 204,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,506 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 818,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 379,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after buying an additional 57,096 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

