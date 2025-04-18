Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $61.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

