Financial Survey: Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) versus Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Natcore Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $701.17 million 2.22 -$69.01 million $0.12 242.50 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.05, indicating that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 3 0 2.60 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.69%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0.48% -1.26% -0.98% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

