First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,751,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2,752.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 295,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 285,522 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 506,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 112,668 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 51,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

