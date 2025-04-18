First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Makes New $211,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

APH stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.