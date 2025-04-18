First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Trims Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in AAON were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in AAON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

AAON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,580. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

