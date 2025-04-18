First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the March 15th total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. First Financial has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on THFF. Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Activity at First Financial

In other First Financial news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This trade represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,195 shares of company stock worth $111,625. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 420.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 62.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

