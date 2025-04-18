First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

