First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

