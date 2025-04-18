First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

