First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

