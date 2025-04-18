Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $19.45 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
