Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $19.45 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

