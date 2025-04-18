Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $10.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 40,802 shares traded.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.