Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $10.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 40,802 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
