Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 29,089,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 111,221,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.