Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990,376 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15,685.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $665.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.