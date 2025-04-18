Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 16,592 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,763,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,500,000. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,022,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,704,000.

DFSI stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

