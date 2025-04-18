Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $167,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,758.58. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.