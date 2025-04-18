Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 449 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.