Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 449 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
NYSE TD opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.59%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
