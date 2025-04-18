Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average of $136.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
