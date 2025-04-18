Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 839 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $219.01 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

