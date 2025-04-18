Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Invests $595,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $443.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.22 and a 200 day moving average of $501.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

