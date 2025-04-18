Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 4.9% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.