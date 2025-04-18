Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 4.9% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
