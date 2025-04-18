Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 16,118 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises about 1.3% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5,407.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

