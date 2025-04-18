Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.67.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.