Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

