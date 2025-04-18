Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

