Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BBCB opened at $44.61 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

