Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 356,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

