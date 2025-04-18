Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,447 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
DFUS opened at $56.91 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
