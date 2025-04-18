Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,695 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

