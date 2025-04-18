Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,141 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after buying an additional 7,002,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,922,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,459 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,477,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 607,188 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares during the period.

BATS:DIHP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

