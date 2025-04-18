Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 578 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IJR opened at $96.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

