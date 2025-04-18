Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($13.36) and last traded at GBX 1,021 ($13.55). 1,248,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,374,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081 ($14.34).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.53) in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.08) to GBX 805 ($10.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.68) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 824 ($10.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 872.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

