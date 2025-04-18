Front Street Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 268.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 67,465 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 33.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

