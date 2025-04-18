Front Street Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TILE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Interface by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,725.66. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interface Price Performance

TILE opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

