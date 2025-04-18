Front Street Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 7.5% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $43,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of GE stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average of $186.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $146.78 and a 1-year high of $214.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

